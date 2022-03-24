NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school student in North Attleboro has taken over the office of the school resource officer to give out donated dresses to make sure everyone has a memorable prom experience at this spring’s big dance.

Hannah Schmidt, a junior at North Attleboro High School, has collected pretty much every style and size of prom dress that glitzy dreams are made of.

“All the sizes are just as pretty and so many different styles,” Schmidt said.

Inside the “Sparkle Shop,” all that glitters is in fact gold.

“When people do good but no one else knows, that feeling is so special,” Schmidt said.

The COVID-19 pandemic put prom on hold in 2020 and a smaller prom with social distancing in place was held in 2021, but this year’s edition is back in its full glory.

No matter a student’s circumstance, Schmidt wants to make sure everyone shines bright during prom.

“Not everyone can afford that and I also had other dresses in my closet that I wasn’t going to wear,” she said.

Schmidt has already held one open house to distribute the donated dresses and is taking additional appointments to help out her fellow classmates.

“The ones that went home they sent me pictures and Tik Toks in their dresses and they were so excited,” she explained.

The Sparkle Shop is free of charge and open to anyone who needs a dress.

“Definitely will be really exciting to see them in it and know that I made their night extra special,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says she will continue to do everything she can to make sure people get their dresses on time.

