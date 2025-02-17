NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro was temporarily closed Sunday after a water leak, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire alarm at the Washington Street mall around 1:30 p.m. determined the alarm had been activated by water leaking through a detector.

During the investigation, firefighters identified several areas throughout the mall where water was leaking from the roof, impacting lighting fixtures and the men’s and women’s restrooms on the third floor.

Firefighters, with the assistance of an electrical inspector, isolated power in several locations. A health inspector also responded to the scene, and the building inspector was notified.

It is believed that the water leaks were caused by inclement weather, including snow and ice accumulation on the roof.

