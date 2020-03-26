NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Attleborough middle school student is educating and entertaining her peers while schools are shut down by hosting live Facebook videos.

Reagan LaPointe uses her dad’s Facebook page to post daily live videos of her reading books, doing arts and crafts, and baking for kids to follow along to while stuck at home.

“I like to help people and this is helping out the parents and giving the kids something to do and, for me, that makes me really happy to do that,” the 13-year-old girl said.

Reagan added that she’s going to keep posting videos until schools reopen but will move to her own page called “Story Time and Crafts with Reagan.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)