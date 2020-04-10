NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two dispatchers with the North Attleborough Police Department saved the life of a small dog who lost consciousness after getting food stuck in her throat on Wednesday.

A woman and man frantically entered the front lobby of the police station around 10:30 a.m., holding their dog, Polly, who had something stuck in her throat, according to North Attleborough police.

Dispatchers Gould and Medeiros noticed Polly had fallen unconscious and was not breathing.

Gould began administrating several Heimlich thrusts until Medeiros was able to remove a food item out of the dog’s mouth with her finger.

Polly remained unconscious and Gould immediately started CPR.

After several minutes, the dog regained conscious and the fire department arrived on scene to give her oxygen using a mask specifically for animals.

Polly left with her owners, who reached out to their vet.

“Dispatchers Medeiros and Gould took control of the situation in a calm, swift, and professional manner which saved the dogs life,” North Attleborough police wrote on Facebook. “We are forever grateful for our dispatchers, who play a critical role in handling calls from both the public and officers. Today is an outstanding example of how our NAPD dispatchers are able to quickly identify what is needed and adapt to any situation that presents itself.”

