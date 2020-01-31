North Bennington VT woman dies in crash

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A North Bennington woman has died in a roll-over crash in Shaftsbury, Vermont State Police said.

Cindy Tifft, 50, was traveling on Route 7A on Thursday afternoon when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane, went off the road and flipped at least once, police said.

Tifft, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was found dead at the scene. Her body will be taken to the office of the chief medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)