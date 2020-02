NORTH BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire in North Brookfield early Monday morning.

Massive flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home on Old East Brookfield Road when firefighters arrived around 1:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information has been released.

