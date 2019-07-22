North Brookfield man wins $25K a year for life prize on Mass. lotto ticket

NORTH BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Brookfield man is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize after the first five numbers on his Lucky for Life ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Thursday, July 11.

Alfred Thibeault chose a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes).

He bought the winning ticket at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in North Brookfield. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for its sale.

Lucky for Life tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday and Thursday at 10:38 p.m.

