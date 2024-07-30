(CNN) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has taken himself out of consideration to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ potential running mate, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Cooper, viewed as one of the top contenders for the role, is said to have expressed concern about going through the veepstakes process at age 67. There has also been concern among some Democrats about Mark Robinson, the state’s Republican lieutenant governor whom the state constitution says would perform the governor’s duties when the governor is absent from the state.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Cooper. The Harris campaign declined to comment.

The governor’s decision to pull his name from consideration as Harris’ running mate is only the latest sign that the search has entered a new phase, two people familiar with the matter said.

Cooper, the oldest candidate under consideration, had the longest standing relationship with Harris. But his age was thought to be at odds with Harris’ push for a vigorous, younger ticket, the sources said.

Polling and research is underway for other top contenders, sources said, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

A decision could come within the week – but is expected before August 7.

