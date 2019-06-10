North Carolina man detained at Logan Airport after TSA agents find loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA officers at Boston’s Logan Airport stopped a North Carolina man as he tried to pass through a security checkpoint with a loaded handgun on Sunday, officials said.

The man was caught with a .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with eight bullets. He allegedly told officers that he forgot that he had the gun with him.

Officials say officers spotted the gun when the man’s belongings entered an X-ray machine.

The Massachusetts State Police were notified and the man was detained for questioning.

He was issued a summons and allowed to board his flight without the gun.

Seven guns have been confiscated at Logan this year.

