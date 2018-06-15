North Carolina school receptionist sings her way into summer

Lincolntown, N.C. (WHDH) — It was a soulful sendoff at a high school in Lincolntown, North Carolina, where a receptionist put her own spin in Etta James’ immortal classic “At Last” to welcome summer vacation.

North Lincoln High School receptionist Regina Ballard said she came up with the idea to sing the song over the school’s intercom after seeing another receptionist record a rap song.

“I said, ‘I cannot rap but I’ll try to come up with something for you,'” Ballard told 7News.

Ballard says she had no idea her video would get so much attention on social media. As of 6 p.m. Friday night, the video had been viewed more than 130,000 times on Facebook.

“We were just goofing around, I thought some teachers would see it and that was going to be the end of it,” Ballard said. “I’m always looking for ways to make people smile.”

