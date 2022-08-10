AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Dighton man was arrested after Auburn Police said he beat up a woman and her mother while the pair worked in an Auburn convenience store.

According to Auburn Police, on the morning of July 31, they arrived at at Route 12 gas station for witness reports of a person beating up the station’s clerks before driving away.

Police later learned that Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton became angry when a clerk told him he couldn’t use his credit card. He suddenly began punching the 19-year-old female clerk in the face. Her mother, the store’s manager, intervened, and Fitta allegedly started beating her up too.

Police said Fitta punched and kicked the women, and threw them against the store displays and floor. The daughter sustained a broken nose, black eye and cut above her left eye that required stitches. The mother sustained a black eye, cuts and bruises and a back injury, but both women are OK.

Another customer came into the store to intervene. The Auburn man screamed at Fitta to leave, ending the attack. Before he left, though, police said he stole the mother’s phone and keys.

As Fitta drove away, police said he caused a crash on the Mass. Pike, assaulted a driver and resisted arrest when police arrived.

Police recovered the mother’s stolen items from Fitta’s car.

Auburn Police have charged him with unarmed robbery, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of malicious destruction of property.

Police thanked the Auburn man “who likely kept this from getting worse than it was,” they said on Facebook.

