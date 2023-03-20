A North Easton resident is the winner of a $1 million prize after searching convenience stores for a particular scratch ticket.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Sandra Guarino had her mind set on purchasing a “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” ticket, and after being unable to find one at the first store she checked, she headed for another in Easton.

That shop proved to have the winner, with Guarino buying a ticket and winning the game’s second biggest prize of $1 million.

Guarino chose the prize’s cash option when collecting her winnings and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials she planned on putting some of it toward paying off the mortgage on her house.

Officials said the winning ticket was sold at the E Market Convenience Store & Deli at 285 Washington St., and that the convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

According to the state lottery’s website, the odds of winning the $2,000,000 50X Cashword’s second biggest prize are 1 in 2,520,000.

