North End alley gets holiday makeover — a tradition for more than 3 decades

BOSTON (WHDH) - In Boston’s North End, one can find little, winding alleys everywhere. But, only one that exudes sheer Christmas magic.

Peter Baldassari, 75, has been the lone curator of the display on All Saints Way for over 35 years. For him, it is a labor of love and faith.

“This is my passion, my pastime,” Baldassari said. “Someone said to me who is your predecessor, I said there isn’t any.”

For each and every holiday Baldassari put up a different display around the saints.

Even on St. Patrick’s day, the historically Italian neighborhood has at least one green beacon.

But, for the Boston native, Christmas is where the shrine shines brightest.

“I always want to do Christmas big, because when I was a newsboy walking the streets, delivering the paper, four flights, four flights, four flights, all Christmas time, the windows in the North End were lit.”

Amongst the canonized collection stands countless lights and a full nativity scene.

“I have a system, I schedule myself, I don’t want anyone to help me this is my thing,” Baldassari said. “It’ll take longer to do it with someone here than just me.”

No doubt this is a lot of work for just one man — especially one who is turning 76 next month.

He hopes that he is able to continue to share his slice of heaven with the city for many years to come.

“There’s a sign that goes over that door that says all of the saints, all of them. Mark all unsundry things, but leave the saints alone,” he said.

The Christmas display is not yet finished due to some bad weather — Baldassari says he still needs to set up one more tree and some music.

