BOSTON (WHDH) - The North End’s dining season officially came to and end Oct. 1.

Beginning Saturday, Hanover Street reopened to two-way traffic. It had previously been made a one-way street to allow for outdoor dining.

The rest of Boston’s outdoor dining season extends until December.

City officials have not yet shared plans for the future of the neighborhood’s outdoor dining program.

The City’s outdoor dining program for the North End previously came under fire because it was more restrictive– and more expensive– than dining programs in the rest of Boston.

Restaurateurs in the North End had to pay a $7,500 fee to have outdoor dining. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she instated the fines, as well as the reduced outdoor dining season, in response to community complaints about road access, trash and noise on the neighborhood’s narrow streets.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)