North End groups discuss future of Columbus statue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Representatives from several Italian-American groups met in the North End Monday to discuss the future of the neighborhood’s Christopher Columbus statute.

The statue was originally erected in North End Park in 1979 but was beheaded earlier this year before being removed and placed in storage. Demonstrators protested this weekend, calling for Columbus Day to be renamed Indigenous People’s Day.

Boston officials said the statue will be moved to outside the North End chapter of the Knights of Columbus, and attendees at the meeting Monday discussed who would maintain it.

The Boston Arts Commission is planning to create a new statue honoring Italian Immigrants and place it where the Columbus statue previously stood.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)