BOSTON (WHDH) - As temperatures grow warmer, Boston officials are considering bringing outdoor dining back to the North End, though the proposal is facing some pushback from area residents.

The city’s proposal would turn what is arguably the city’s busiest street in the North End, Hanover Street, into a one-way from April 8 to Labor Day.

“The outdoor dining program impacts the North End like no other neighborhood,” said one Boston official. “Every day we’re engaging with our residents on this issue.”

Some residents have voiced concerns about the potential return of outdoor dining, saying the experience can be loud and lead to a significant loss of on-street parking in the neighborhood.

“I mean I would love to have a parking space in front of my building, come in and that’s it. Many times you have to go around a few times and nobody’s guaranteed that,” said a North End resident.

In response, the city has developed a plan to have restaurants pay a fee that will cover at least 130 spaces in area garages for residents.

“The fee that we’re going to be paying is going to go towards the parking, so at least our payment is going toward something good,” said Arya Trattoria owner Massimo Tiberi.

