BOSTON (WHDH) - North End residents and business owners will be dealing with vibrations and extra noise this weekend as ongoing restoration work is conducted inside the Sumner Tunnel.

Ceiling concrete removal is causing higher noise and vibration levels this weekend, according to the Department of Transportation. If needed, ceiling removal will continue next weekend.

Residents who live above the entrance to the tunnel said they can feel a rattling as the tunnel ceiling is removed.

The tunnel will be closed for repairs beginning the first weekend in July through the end of August.

