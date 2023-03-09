A group of residents in Boston’s North End neighborhood gathered Thursday to discuss developments in the neighborhood’s ongoing debate over outdoor dining.

The North End Residents’ Association held the meeting to hear what community members had to say. Speaking during the event, some backed recent actions by Mayor Michelle Wu, saying they don’t want outdoor dining in the area.

“People don’t understand, it’s not just cars on the street, there are all of the serving stations, there are the umbrella tables, there are the dividers between restaurants,” Mary McGee told 7NEWS.

“There are ten thousand plus residents and everybody seems to have forgotten about us,” McGee continued.

Boston city officials announced new outdoor dining rules earlier this year requiring restaurants in the North End to take tables off streets.

Under the new policy, outdoor dining in the North End will be limited to sidewalks and patios.

Where some residents have celebrated the policy, some restaurant owners have voiced frustration, saying the new rules are unfair and not inclusive by specifically targeting restaurant owners in the North End.

Owners recently sued Wu claiming the policy is discriminatory against Italian restaurant owners.

Mayor Wu has said the policy isn’t discriminatory and, instead citing safety concerns, including congestion in the North End.