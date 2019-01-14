BOSTON (WHDH) - A North End restaurant is offering government employees impacted by the shutdown a free lunch on Monday.

Pauli’s will be handing out meals from 1 to 3 p.m. for government workers and their families.

“I’m not talking politics, or taking sides in regards to the #governmentshutdown. What I’m seeing is that people are not getting paychecks, they can’t pay their bills and they’re suffering,” the restaurant owner wrote on Facebook. “As a small business it’s hard to know what to do to help, so I’m doing the only thing I can do.”

The owner also encouraged local businesses to offer help in any way they can.

The government has been partially shut down for 24 days with no clear end in sight.

