North End restaurant owners optimistic about Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - North End restaurateurs said they’ve made the necessary changes to resume operations Monday and are confident that customers will return when they start serving under the state’s phase 2 reopening plan.

“This is, as I’ve said many many times before, the light at the end of the tunnel. We can see it, and it’s going to appear tomorrow,” said Frank DePasquale.

The new indoor dining rules are part of the second step of phase two in the state’s coronavirus recovery plan. Personal services like nail salons, tattoo parlors, and personal trainers can also resume business.

Restaurants have to limit capacity and keep customers distant — tables must be six feet apart and no bar service is allowed. DePasquale said his staff was ready for the new normal.

“We’re pretty experienced. We know how to keep people safe, and we know how to serve people,” he said.

