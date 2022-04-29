BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite initial issues, many North End restaurants are ready to host outside dining.

According to the city of Boston, 67 restaurants submitted outdoor dining applications and 23 restaurants had hardship waivers granted.

North End restaurants were required to pay $7,500, in addition to the standard $500 fee for each parking space used, to participate in the outdoor dining program which kicks off this weekend.

The city says the money will be used to help keep the neighborhood and parks clean.

“I’m excited it’s coming back. I think it’s great for the city. It’s great for the neighborhood. It’s great for the residents and for the people that live here and dine here. The tourists. It’s good for everybody,” said Daily Catch owner Basil Freddura.

However, not everyone is happy about the situation. Frank Mendoza of Monica’s paid up for a small outdoor seating area but has joined a group of restaurant owners planning to take action to get that money back.

Mendoza said that he has to do it to stay competitive with other restaurants.

“As a business owner of a restaurant, yeah, I have to do it to compete with the rest of the restaurants in the city.”

Mayor Michelle Wu said the new fee was instated as a response to feedback from those who live in the community.

