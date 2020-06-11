North End restaurants take advantage of expedited outdoor seating during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - North End restaurant owners took advantage of the city’s new expedited process for outdoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants set up tables and chairs along Hanover Street this week in hopes of attracting news guests wanting to dine out during Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

Parking spaces along the street were transformed into fine dining seating on Friday despite the rain.

“It reminds me of a lot of the streets in Rome, a lot of the streets in Naples,” said Cafe Paradiso owner Adriana De Stefano.

The expedited permitting process for outdoor dining is allowing smaller restaurants on Hanover to serve their guests.

“It’s going to be a challenge. My kitchen’s upstairs so my food runner is going to have to run downstairs. We’re just happy that we can open up and get the ball rolling,” said Arya Trattoria owner Massimo Tiberi.

Ristorante Fiore, which already had outdoor seating and a patio rooftop, was set to reopen on Monday. They said they’ve been hit with a lot of walk-ins and reservations since.

Restaurant owners are hoping to maximize the space this summer as they anticipate a drop in tourism.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)