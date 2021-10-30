BOSTON (WHDH) -

Rainy weather put a damper on the final days of outdoor dining in the North End, which is stopping the practice a month before the rest of the city on the orders of Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

The area began outdoor dining in April with much success, but Janey said she was stopping it at the end of October due to pre-approved construction projects, high traffic and concerns about trash and parking. Other areas have one more month of outdoor dining.

Frank Pezzano, owner of Ristorante Saraceno, said he wasn’t too concerned about losing the seats — particularly if the weather wouldn’t cooperate.

“Nobody will sit outside anyways so might as well bring them in. It’s better for us to bring them in than to keep them outside,” Pezzano said.

But Pezzano said outdoor dining brought Boston into line with international dining trends.

“Even though it was a bad year, we achieved a lot because we introduced the world that we can do how other countries do it, in Boston’s North End,” Pezzano said. “We needed that to show everybody what we’re all about.”

