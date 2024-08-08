BOSTON (WHDH) - Beloved Italian restaurant Dolce Vita, a staple in Boston’s North End, has closed its doors after more than 30 years.

Opened in 1990, Dolce Vita quickly became a fixture for authentic Italian food in Boston. The restaurant spent decades as a cozy joint for delicious food and a homey atmosphere.

“I’ve been in this restaurant business for 36 years. It’s been the love of my life. It’s been my life altogether,” said owner Franco Graceffa.

Graceffa said it’s the people he met over the years that have meant the most to him.

“I made many, many friends, which I’m very close with now. My customer is my friend,” he said.

The owner said that after all these years, closing up shop is bittersweet.

“It’s a little sad situation, giving up the things that I love the most — the people, the food, the culture,” Graceffa said.

However, he said he’s grateful for the chance to have shared a meal with so many people.

“I want to thank everybody that’s been a part of me, you know, this has been my life and you’ve been part of my life, and I thank you very much,” Graceffa said.

