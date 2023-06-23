GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old from North Grafton had his dream come true Friday. Kyle Osterman, who is undergoing treatment for leukemia, was granted his wish of having a treehouse in his backyard.

His mom said he was thrilled after hearing the news.

“I talked to Kyle about it. He was excited. He said ‘Oh yeah I thought I had bad luck but now I know — this is great luck’ so he was excited about it,” Stephanie Paglione said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with contractor W.T. Rich Company to build “Kyle’s Krib,” and Cardi’s Furniture donated some items to enhance his new play spot.

Kyle’s treehouse also marks the 10,000th wish granted by the local chapter.

“Just to see this come to life, to see the excitement in so many people, Kyle, and his family in particular of course, but so many people were rewarded by being part of this process and helping deliver on this not-so-small tree house,” Jonathan Rich, CEO of W.T. Rich Company, said.

A special guest was invited to attend the big reveal. Jeff Kinney, the creator of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, made a surprise appearance.

The book author gifted him a custom art piece ot hang in the treehouse. Kyle said the surprise was so amazing, it left him speechless.

“It’s wow. Just, just wow. I can’t say words to describe it. It’s too crazy,” he said.

After the reveal, there was a huge party. Attendees celebrated the amazing surprise they put together for Kyle with food and games. They said seeing how happy he was the best part of it all.

“That big smile on his face, he’s not sick anymore. He’s just a happy kid. We gave him his childhood back,” said Sean Holleran, the CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Kyle said he’s excited to make great memories in his dream treehouse.

“How much fun are you going to have?” 7NEWS asked. “Like a billion out of ten,” Kyle replied.

