NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - The North Kingstown Police Department in Rhode Island asked for the public’s help in finding a missing girl Wednesday night.

Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM, a 12-year-old named Mia left her home on Iron Horse Terrace, police said. Shortly after, her bicycle was found in the 900 block of Stony Lane.

Police said Mia is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, wears glasses, with short brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, and dark gray pants with a white stripe.

Anyone who sees Mia is asked to call 911 immediately.

