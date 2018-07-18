North Korea is expected to return the first group of possible remains of United States service members on July 27, a U.S. official said.

Last month, U.S. leaders announced North Korea would return U.S. troop remains from the Korean War.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday the two countries agreed to restart operations to find the remains.

It could take years to identify all the remains and determine if they are Americans.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)