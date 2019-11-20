North Plymouth Fire Station permanently closed after discovery of asbestos in building

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Plymouth Fire Station has been permanently closed after asbestos was found in the plaster of the building.

An analysis of the wall at the top of the stairs at the fire station led to the discovery of the asbestos, according to Plymouth Town Manager Melissa Grabau Arrighi.

“We anticipated lead, however, there is no lead or mold, but 2 percent asbestos in the plaster,” she said in a statement.

Arrighi ordered that the station be closed permanently, adding that the town will not consider any repair options.

She also says she consulted with the public health director and reached out to human resources and the Plymouth fire chief for a list of anyone who worked in that building over the last 10 years so they can be notified and medically tested.

