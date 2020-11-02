QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - North Quincy High School is transitioning to fully remote learning after about 70 students reportedly attended a party over the weekend.

The high school was dismissed at 9 a.m. Monday and will move to remote for two weeks following the circulation of photos on social media of students at the party without face masks or socially distancing, Superintendent Kevin Mulvey wrote in a letter to staff and families.

Athletics are also being canceled for two weeks.

Students who attended the party are urged to make arrangements to be tested for COVID-19 and to quarantine for 14 days.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)