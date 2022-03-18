QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - North Quincy High School was placed in lockdown Friday after a student told a staff member that they had overheard classmates talking about having a gun in the building.

The staff member immediately notified school administrators and Quincy police about the possible threat, according to Superintendent of Schools Kevin W. Mulvey. A decision was then made to keep all students and staff in place while the school was searched for evidence of a weapon.

Parents and guardians were notified that the school was in lockdown shortly before 11:00 a.m. via school messenger, Mulvey noted.

Mulvey added that the students who had the conversation were identified and their parents were notified so they could be interviewed by investigators.

Following an extensive search of the building, police determined that there was no weapon present.

Students were dismissed from class around 12:30 p.m.

An investigation remains ongoing.

