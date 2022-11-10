BOSTON (WHDH) - He may not have won the world-record $2 billion jackpot — but Richard Lavery of North Quincy has 1 million reasons to be happy about matching the first five numbers.

Lavery claimed his $1 million prize (before taxes) on Thursday at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters. He does not have any immediate plans on how he intends to use his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at West Squantum Market & Liquors on Squantum Street in Quincy. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)