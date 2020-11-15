North Reading blaze leaves house severely damaged

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in North Reading on Saturday.

Crews responding to the blaze on Sunset Avenue just before 1 p.m. found flames coming from the second story of the home, officials said.

Everyone living in the home made it out safely, though a pet cat perished.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames but the home was seriously damaged.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)