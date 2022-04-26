NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty North Reading firefighter saved a person who was choking at a local restaurant over the weekend, officials said.

While firefighter Jon Burt was eating at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Reading, a person at a nearby table started choking. Burt, who is trained as a paramedic, performed the Heimlich Maneuver and cleared the obstruction from the victim’s throat.

“Jon’s training and years of experience undoubtedly prepared him for this moment,” Chief Don Stats said. “What cannot be understated is his quick action and decision-making abilities, which immediately relieved danger and helped save a person’s life. The Town of North Reading is fortunate to have Jon serving us.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)