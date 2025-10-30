NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading caught fire twice in one day – the vacant home was being used for a training exercise by the North Reading Fire Department on Wednesday, but reignited not long after crews finished up and left around 6 p.m.

“Shortly after making up and making sure the house is safe and not burning, we got a call about forty five minutes later that it was involved,” North Reading Fire Chief Don Stats said. “So we came right back.”

Firefighters said the second fire took time to put out, even with prior knowledge of the building’s layout.

People who live in the area were shocked to see the fire department back so soon.

“After a few minutes you could see all the fire trucks starting to arrive, starting to line up, coming up through the drive,” said Edward Baia. “And it was just one after another after another after another.”

People who live in the area said they were worried about the fire spreading, because of the woods that surround the home.

