NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Reading man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he distributed child pornography online.

James Willis, 28, is being held on bail pending his Thursday arraignment in Woburn District Court on charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of a Class B substance — MDMA and possession of a Class C substance — mescaline, according to North Reading police.

Detectives investigating the distribution of sexually explicit media depicting children reportedly conducted a search warrant at Willis’ home on Ridgeway Road at 7 a.m., resulting in his arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)