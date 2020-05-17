North Reading parents line football field with banners of 2020 graduates

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Instead of having a ceremony, parents of North Reading graduates lined the high school’s football field with banners for each member of the 2020 graduating class Sunday

The town came together and donated the banners for each of the 197 seniors after the ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have had so many people ask how can we help how we can help, it just shows the spirit the community has and the spirit the class of 2020 has,” said parent Deb Luciano.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)