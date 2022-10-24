NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Reading say a woman has turned herself in following a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old child.

On their website, the police department said a 39-year-old woman from Andover was charged nearly a week after a child was struck on Lakeside Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to officials, the 4 year old was in a wagon being pulled by a parent around 7:40 a.m. when the incident occurred.

The department did not detail the extent of the child’s injuries, but said the 4 year old was evaluated and taken to a hospital for treatment before later being released.

The alleged driver, who reportedly left the scene, later turned herself in after North Reading Police began an investigation and made contact after identifying her.

According to a press release from the department, the alleged driver will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges that include Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Personal Injury.

