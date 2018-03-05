North Reading police, fire crews save the life of choking puppy

NORTH READING, MA (WHDH) - Police and fire crews are being commended after saving the life of a choking puppy in the lobby of the North Reading Police station Sunday.

According to officials, North Reading resident Megan Vitale and a friend ran into the police station Sunday just after noon with her 9-week-old puppy, Bodhi.

Vitale told officers the dog, a Saint Bernard puppy, was choking on food. Officers came to the aid of the dog, which was “not breathing, limp, and unresponsive.”

The officers — Jorge Hernandez, Peter DiPietro, and Joseph Aleo — jumped into action to assist the puppy. North Reading firefighters assisted the police officers, who worked to dislodge the food from the dog’s throat.

The dog was eventually revived and given oxygen by firefighters. It is now being treated by a veterinarian after leaving the station with its owners.

“Ultimately, a life was saved thanks to rescuers falling back on their training and remaining calm. Even though we are not faced with this kind of incident every day, the officers reacted just as they would in any emergency situation,” Chief Murphy said. “We are hopeful that the puppy will make a full recovery.”

Officials say that the firefighters have received special training in how to respond to emergencies involving pets.

