NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - North Reading police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 75-year-old man.

Wayne Walker was last seen wearing black pants, a gray, striped shirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 978-664-3131.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)