North Reading police searching for bank robbery suspect who wore Knicks hat, Patriots sweatshirt

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Reading are turning to the public for help tracking down a bank robbery suspect who was seen wearing a New York Knicks hat and a New England Patriots sweatshirt, officials said.

The man entered a Citizens Bank in the town and passed a demand note to the teller on Tuesday, according to Mass Most Wanted.

Police described the suspect as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with blue eyes and a tattoo on his right shoulder.

He was also seen wearing a green face covering and sweatpants with white stripe.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call North Reading police at 978-664-3131.

Help the @NorthReadingPD identify and locate this suspect involved in a Bank Robbery case. Please use the attached link for additional information or to provide a tip! https://t.co/6hb76XDLcp pic.twitter.com/2b3SfOOKnK — Mass Most Wanted (@MassMostWanted) August 28, 2020

