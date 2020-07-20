North Reading police searching for vandals who tore down man’s pro-Trump signs

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying two people who ripped a North Reading man’s pro-Donald Trump posters off his front porch.

Robert Gallo said his signs have been vandalized several times in the last three months, with posters spray-painted red in April and new posters painted black and punctured in June.

“Politics are involved … people get absolutely crazy,” Gallo said. “And I understand it. I have my political beliefs but I respect everybody else political beliefs.”

After the vandalism in June, Gallo installed security cameras and recently caught footage of two men ripping down Trump banners and yanking a cardboard cut-out of the president off the porch.

“It’s a crazy world right now, so it really didn’t shock me, it just makes you shake your head,” Gallo said.

Gallo gave the footage to the police, who are asking the public for help identifying the men.

Gallo said he’s going to order new signs for his porch, including a life-sized poster of the President and the First Lady.

