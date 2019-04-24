North Reading police seek public’s help locating teen girl

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - North Reading police are turning to the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who left her home and hasn’t returned or made contact with her family.

Adah Sprinkle was last seen walking away from her home in the area of Haverhill Street and Aspen Road.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with light brown/blonde hair, gray/blue eyes.

Sprinkle was last seen wearing a green Carhartt style rain jacket, blue jeans, white Adidas sneakers, and a light yellow baseball cap with pink and white flowers.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Reading police at 978-664-3131.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)