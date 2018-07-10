North Reading restaurant forced to close twice after salmonella outbreak, health concerns

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant in North Reading has been ordered to close its doors for the second time this month after a salmonella outbreak caused several people to become sick.

Town officials say that Kitty’s Restaurant and Lounge on Main Street has been ordered closed until further notice.

The restaurant had been forced to close on July 3 after complaints from the state’s Department of Public Health of a possible salmonella outbreak. Officials did not say how many people were impacted by the outbreak.

Town officials said the cause of the outbreak was narrowed down to an antipasto salad.

After closing the restaurant to conduct a full cleaning, the restaurant reopened on July 6. State health officials also had 46 employees tested who may have been working during the outbreak.

However, after an inspection uncovered several other food safety concerns including unsanitary conditions, health officials ordered the restaurant closed again and until further notice.

Officials say several of the employees who had not been cleared to return to work by the state or the town were back on site and preparing food.

Health officials say that anyone who may have taken home leftover antipasto salad or house dressing or purchased the items after June 1 is encouraged not to eat them. Anyone who has an unopened bottle of the salad dressing should contact the North Reading Health Department so that it can be tested.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)