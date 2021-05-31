TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charlotte North broke the single season NCAA goals record and No. 4 seed Boston College won its first women’s lacrosse national championship with a 16-10 win over No. 3 seed Syracuse in the NCAA championship game on Sunday.

North had six goals to finish with 102 for the season and passed Stony Brook’s Courtney Murphy (100, 2016) on her fifth goal with 16:39 left in the second half.

Boston College (18-3) led 9-8 at halftime and pulled away after the break, scoring six of the first seven goals to build a 15-9 lead with 13:39 to go.

The Eagles appeared in the previous three NCAA championship games, losing to Maryland in 2017 and 2019, and James Madison in 2018.

Asa Goldstock had four saves for the Orange (17-4) and became Syracuse’s all-time saves leader, reaching 663 in her career and passing Liz Hogan (660, 2008-11).

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)