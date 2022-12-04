LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has announced on social media it is going to be closing its doors just months after going under new ownership and the sudden news is leaving some Boston-area pet owners scrambling to find new vets.

“Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the hospital wrote in a message posted on Facebook on Friday.

The hospital is set to close Dec. 16.

“There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”

The hospital went on to say that it wants “to provide high quality veterinary care to every pet that comes through our door, but the truth is, we cannot do that if we do not have enough staff to support our efforts or a safe and clean work environment.”

In a statement, former Practice Manager Lauren Lacey said the hospital was sold in March in preparation for the longtime owner’s retirement.

“The buyer presented similar visions and interests in long-term client relationships, employee loyalty and community involvement. The owner was looking forward to retiring and leaving the team and the practice in good hands,” the statement read, calling the “abrupt ending” “unexpected and shocking.”

“To our all of our loyal clients and your beloved pets, we thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your trust over the years,” the statement read. “To our beloved employees. We couldn’t have done it without support provided by your loyalty to North Shore Animal Hospital. You knew the mission, history, vision and values of our practice. Your professionalism and dedication to veterinary medicine is commendable. You should be proud of our work together.”

Paula Carpinella said she needed to find care for her dog and couldn’t get through to someone at the hospital. She said she thought the decision to announce the closure on Facebook could have been handled better.

“It’s been a stressful week,” she said. “That’s not how you notify people. Not everyone is on social media.”

In its post, the hospital recommended its customers take pets to these nearby hospitals.

Bond Vet – Somerville

(617) 302-8055

320 Foley St

Somerville, MA 02145

Saugus Animal Hospital

(781) 570-5751

300 Broadway

Saugus, MA 01906

Atlantic Veterinary Hospital

(781) 631-8881

10 Ocean Ave

Marblehead, MA 01945

VCA Everett Animal Hospital

(617) 394-0471

251 Chelsea St

Everett, MA 02149

VCA Wakefield Animal Hospital

(781) 245-0045

60 Audubon Rd,

Wakefield, MA 01880

