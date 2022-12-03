LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close — and leaving pet owners looking for new vets.

“Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”

The hospital went on to say that it wants “to provide high quality veterinary care to every pet that comes through our door, but the truth is, we cannot do that if we do not have enough staff to support our efforts or a safe and clean work environment.”

The hospital is recommending its customers take pets to these nearby hospitals.



Bond Vet – Somerville

(617) 302-8055

320 Foley St

Somerville, MA 02145



Saugus Animal Hospital

(781) 570-5751

300 Broadway

Saugus, MA 01906



Atlantic Veterinary Hospital

(781) 631-8881

10 Ocean Ave

Marblehead, MA 01945



VCA Everett Animal Hospital

(617) 394-0471

251 Chelsea St

Everett, MA 02149



VCA Wakefield Animal Hospital

(781) 245-0045

60 Audubon Rd,

Wakefield, MA 01880

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)