Related Ipswich beaches reopen for swimming following safe test results

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Several North Shore beaches have been cleared for swimming after water quality tests showed no evidence of elevated bacterial levels from a recent sewage leak in Haverhill, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced Wednesday.

Sandy Point Beach on Plum Island, Salisbury Beach Reservation, and beaches in Ipswich are back open to swimming after having been closed for days due to the failure of a force main associated with the South Mill Street Pump station in Haverhill.

Healey said signage will be changed at state beaches Thursday morning to reflect the changes.

During a storm last week, officials said a pressurized sewer line broke in two spots, sending wastewater flowing into the river. The City’s Department of Public Works (DPW) Wastewater Division estimated that approximately eight-million gallons of wastewater per day entered the Merrimack River.

The City of Haverhill Wednesday completed the successful installation of a bypass line to reroute wastewater back to the treatment facility, stopping the flow into the Merrimack River, Healey said.

Shellfishing in the region remains temporarily paused, as shellfish “…can quickly accumulate and concentrate contaminants from the environment, which can pose hazards to public health,” Healey said.

Healey said shellfish currently being served in restaurants or sold were not impacted by this event.

“I’m glad that people can once again enjoy swimming at our beaches just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, while continuing to support the local businesses, restaurants and seafood industry that make the Merrimack River region such a special destination,” Healey said. “We’re grateful to everyone who worked around the clock to protect public health and restore access to these waterways as quickly as possible.”

For up-to-date water advisories at Massachusetts beaches, residents can visit the Interactive Beach Water Quality Dashboard.

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