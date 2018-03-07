North Shore coastline dealing with cleanup as 2nd storm rolls in

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - Debris leftover from last week’s nor’easter remains on the coastline of the North Shore as a second storm rolls in.

Along Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, waves came crashing towards the road Wednesday morning.

Police said the Causeway was closed seven times over the past week. One of those closures lasted for roughly six hours.

Front Street also sustained heavy damage from the last storm.

Town officials are working on the best way to fix these issues, as DPW crews remove debris from the roadways.

Some sidewalks near the beach have collapsed, so police are urging people to use caution around those areas.

Power has been restored to most of Marblehead, but this upcoming storm brings the risk for additional outages.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)