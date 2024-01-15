SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Several North Shore communities were cleaning up Sunday after a major storm caused extensive coastal flooding during Saturday’s morning high tide, leaving roads and parking lots swamped with water and some residents pumping it out of their homes.

In Salem, crews worked through the day Sunday to repair a section of sea wall that had crumbled under the relenting waves. The sea wall had been standing since the 1930s.

Salem Willows residents Kathy Picone said Saturday’s storm was the worst coastal flooding she’s ever seen.

“I’ve lived in the Willows my entire life and this is the worst I’ve seen, living here,” she said. “My heart goes out to all of my neighbors. We all work together.”

Salem residents are preparing for more wet and windy weather this week.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest on storm clean-up.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)