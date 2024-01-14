SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Several North Shore towns were blocking roads and pumping out water after a major storm blew ocean water inland during the morning high tide on Saturday.

Businesses along the coastline in Salem say the water went right up to their windows at the height of the storm, while residents of the nearby Willows neighborhood were working to repair damage as the storm waters receded.

The city of Salem says it will be able to assist residents with requests to pump water out of their basements, though there are many requests at this time so they’re asking people to remain patient as the recovery continues.

